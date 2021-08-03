Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Commercial Bank and a former employee of Regions Bank
August 03, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Commercial Bank and a former employee of Regions Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition against Kristyn Kelly Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, AL Unauthorized transactions in a customer account
Commercial Bank, Harrogate, Tennessee Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated July 30, 2021
