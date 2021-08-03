Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Commercial Bank and a former employee of Regions Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Kristyn Kelly Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, AL Unauthorized transactions in a customer account

Commercial Bank, Harrogate, Tennessee Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated July 30, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955