Darwin International Airport selects Elenium to enhance passenger experience
VYGR curb to gate self-service to create an effortless passenger experience and support growth at capital city airport
DIA’s growth strategy requires faster & more efficient passenger processing, Elenium’s technology will help us to create a seamless curb-to-gate journey for our passengers.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elenium Automation today announced it has been selected by Airport Development Group, owners and operators of Darwin International Airport (DIA) to deploy the VYGR (short for Voyager) end-to-end solution that will improve passenger experience, enhance operational efficiency, and enable future growth.
— Rob Porter, Airport Development Group
Melbourne-based Elenium Automation creates self-service technology that moves people faster and safer. Its products are used by millions of people across aviation, healthcare, aged care, and government infrastructure, with its aviation solutions shown to reduce passenger congestion by up to 60 percent.
DIA is one of Australia’s ten busiest airports serving as an important gateway to Darwin and the wonders of world renown National Parks and ancient cultures. To date, DIA has used traditional, agent-assisted passenger check-in and baggage acceptance. By implementing Elenium’s industry leading self-service technology, DIA will provide a faster, safer, and more efficient journey for passengers and enable ground staff to give more focussed assistance to those who need it.
The scope of the Elenium solution at DIA includes 30 portable kiosks to provide a full and fast check-in process, all of which can be easily moved for greater operational flexibility and utility, as well as 23 bag drops, 6 of which can also function as agent-assist and rework stations.
Elenium’s bag drop is the most technically advanced on the market, using cameras that digitally zoom and focus to find the bag tag barcode. Bag tags are read in 70 milliseconds irrespective of bag placement, at 97% first time read rate - eliminating the tedious process most passengers experience having to reposition tags and luggage. VYGR is powered by cloud computing so the airports of all sizes can use the technology, without investing in complex IT infrastructure to deploy self-service.
Elenium will also supply operations and monitoring software to ensure operational issues can be addressed pro-actively. Elenium’s Flight Deck platform optimises operational support by providing a live view of the status of all hardware devices, enabling quick resolutions, leading to better customer experience outcomes and greater operational efficiency. All Elenium’s kiosks and bag drops can operate in touchless mode and are delivered with biometric-ready capability.
Airport Development Group Executive General Manager Operations Rob Porter said: “DIA’s future growth strategy requires faster, easier and more efficient passenger processing that works with our airline partners to streamline the check-in experience. Elenium’s innovative technology will help us to create a seamless curb-to-gate journey for our passengers. We look forward to growing our reputation as one of Australia’s best airports and a favourite travel destination in the years to come.”
Elenium Automation CEO and Co-founder Aaron Hornlimann said: “As Australia moves toward re-opening, self-service automation technology will be key in enabling airports to operate safely, without compromising on efficiency or passenger experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with Darwin International Airport to leverage our self-service technology. Our ultimate vision is for passengers to simply walk through the airport unencumbered.”
Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Self-service Technology Innovation Leadership Award, Elenium has more than 700 check-in kiosks in use by 50 airlines across nineteen airports globally, including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Vienna, Auckland, and Sydney airports. The company recently raised over AU$40million in funding§, and launched a new $200 million program, VYGR, to allow airlines and airports to access the latest automation technologies, without capital investment, and make travel seamless, touchless, and ready for a post-Covid recovery.
ENDS
About Elenium Automation
Elenium Automation creates self-service technology that moves you faster and safer. Our products are used by millions of people across aviation, healthcare, aged care, and government infrastructure. We have a unique team with capabilities in robotics, mechanical engineering, physics, machine learning, computer vision and data science.
For more information, please visit: http://www.elenium.com/
About Airport Development Group
Airport Development Group (ADG) owns and operates the Darwin International, Alice Springs and Tennant Creek Airports, the Darwin Novotel Hotel and Mercure Resort, and has a significant property portfolio across the NT. ADG is 77.4% owned by IFM Investors and 22.6% owned by Palisade Investment Partners.
Media Enquiries
For more information, or to arrange an interview with Mr Hornlimann please contact BENCH PR’s Anna Kenneally on 0433 217 700 or anna@benchpr.com.au
Louise Niven
Elenium Automation
+44 7842 166723
louise.niven@elenium.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Fast, safe and seamless with VYGR