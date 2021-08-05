HIP Video Promo presents: AV Super Sunshine presents a real-life Toy Story in "Together" music video

"Together" is the newest upbeat and toe-tapping psychedelic track from AV Super Sunshine, with an insane amount of energy.

FOND DU LAC, WI, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The '60s psychedelic man AV Super Sunshine is back again and stronger than ever. With each passing release, AV himself keeps getting better and better, and his sound becomes tighter and even more perfect than the last time. The last time we saw this rock n' roller was back in May with the release of his adorable video for "A Wedding Song," dedicated to married couples everywhere and his beautiful wife, Philomena. His music and unique sound have become an indie nation staple, and it's not hard to see why. He's won the hearts of fans around the world, and he's about to do it again with his brand new single.

"Together" is the newest upbeat and toe-tapping psychedelic track from AV Super Sunshine. There's no romantic feeling on this one but what remains is an insane amount of energy. The song is packed with solid yet dreamy guitar chords and fun synthesizers. With each AV Super Sunshine single, you know you're about to be transported back in time. In this one, it seems the journey is back to the psychedelic sounds of the '70s. This is just one single off his highly anticipated album ARTROCK, and we can't wait to hear the rest of the songs.

The video for "Together" is like a real-life version of Toy Story. Throughout the entire video, we watch as little Leggo people come to life with the music. They waddle on over to a ticket booth, and soon enough, the viewers are in an entire animated Leggo amusement park. There are rides, concession stands, and everything else that comes with an amusement park, including a mysterious spinning UFO. The rides spin and twirl in time with the music and make the viewers feel like they're also on the rides. It's the perfect video for this song, and we're obsessed with it.

