Litigation Support Guru Website Gets a Makeover
Amy Bowser-Rollins gives back to the Litigation Support community and provides a resource for those interested in pursuing a career in Litigation Support.
Sharing your knowledge and experience with others is a gift that keeps giving for years to come.”SAVAGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSG Media announced that the Litigation Support Guru website has received a well-deserved makeover. Since 2011, when the site was originally launched, web design best practices have evolved tremendously. The new design takes advantage of some of the latest web development tools.
— Amy Bowser-Rollins
The site now features a cleaner, more modern design and user experience improvements that include an ajax site search engine and a filtering facet to help locate content within the hundreds of articles written over the years.
The most compelling addition to the site might be the audio testimonials from individuals who have been mentored by Amy Bowser-Rollins. Empowering others and then watching them soar in their career is a gift that keeps giving.
The Litigation Support Guru website welcomes thousands of visitors each month who are searching for answers. Many of the one hundred Fast Tip Friday video tutorials receive “thank you” comments on YouTube every week from people who are grateful for the quick tech tip and the time savings.
Amy Bowser-Rollins plans to add more educational content and resources to the site in the upcoming months.
About LSG Media
Litigation Support Guru and Legal Tech Mastery provide educational content in the context of a career in Litigation Support and eDiscovery. Amy is a mentor at heart and enjoys empowering individuals to help them see what they are capable of accomplishing in their careers.
