Singer/Songwriter dSteven Releases "Turning Me On"

dSteven

dSteven's debut release Love Is Waiting

Singer/Songwriter dSteven releases his 1st R&B single, funk/dance groove "Turning Me On" from his debut project Love Is Waiting. Available on digital platforms.

WASHINGTON, DC, US, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming out of the shadows and into the spotlight of the indie community, while targeting mainstream R&B, Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter dSteven introduces his 1st release, “Turning Me On” to radio from his debut album, LOVE IS WAITING.

dSteven’s head-bobbin’ groove is centered around a club scene, where a sensuous female catches the eye of the suitor…who passionately croons & pursues her.

It is no surprise that the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin had plans of recruiting the writing talents of this phenomenon’s penmanship. dSteven’s album, “Love Is Waiting” is soulful and passionate with hallmark touches of love, soul, tenderness, strength and declarations of faithfulness.

“Turning Me On” is musically and lyrically engaging, and is certain to raise the eyebrows of station programmers, music directors and DJ’s around the world! Available now on most digital platforms!!

