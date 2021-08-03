Franklin Street to represent Alder Partners/Planet Fitness in Atlanta expansion plans

Full-service commercial real estate firm tapped to secure sites for at least three new Planet Fitness locations

Planet Fitness wants you to have the confidence that comes from knowing we’re a ‘safe space’ in fitness. We’re committed to the well-being of our members, our communities and the city of Atlanta.” — Kass McInnis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Street, a national full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Atlanta, is pleased to announce that it will represent Alder Partners, an independent development partner of Planet Fitness, as they continue to expand in the Atlanta area. Franklin Street will represent the group throughout its Georgia area of development, which currently includes seven metro counties, with the goal of securing multiple new gym and fitness club locations each year.

Alder Partners opened two new clubs during the onset of the pandemic in 2020 with locations at 3503 Memorial Drive, Belvedere Park and 1599 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta Kirkwood. The most recent Alder Partners club opening occurred at their new location in Ellenwood at 2800 East Atlanta Road earlier this month. The 26,000-square-foot club has state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers, showers and more. Soon to follow this opening, Alder Partners will begin construction this August at 6152 Covington Highway, Covington Square Lithonia, making it their 25th location in Greater Atlanta. With soon to be a total of 78 clubs in Georgia, Planet Fitness expansion has not taken a pause.

Greg Eisenman, Senior Director of Retail Tenant Services for Franklin Street, says the timing is perfect for Planet Fitness to grow. “As we continue to adjust to the challenges of operating during a pandemic, retail consumers are anxious to resume some level of normalcy. In-store traffic has resumed at sky-high levels across many customer-focused business segments. Human connection and in-person experience are especially crucial in the fitness world, and Planet Fitness continues to do a fantastic job of operating their clubs in a clean and first-class manner despite recent challenges. We could not be more excited to help them continue to grow their brand and member base here in Atlanta.”

Planet Fitness has been a household name in fitness in Atlanta since 2011. As one of the fastest-growing names in fitness, it’s the only big-box fitness outlet that continued executing on expansion plans during the pandemic.

Kass McInnis, Director of Development for Alder Partners, says that Planet Fitness’ promise of a Judgement Free Zone® is more important and relevant than ever. “The reality is that the pandemic has had a negative impact on our physical and mental health. We don’t want anyone to fear being judged upon returning to a gym. Planet Fitness wants you to have the confidence that comes from knowing we’re a sort of ‘safe space’ in fitness. We’re here and committed to the well-being of our members, our communities and the city of Atlanta.”

Franklin Street has begun identifying potential sites for the three new fully funded gym locations. Real estate-related inquiries can be directed to Greg Eisenman at greg.eisenman@franklinst.com.

About Franklin Street

Founded in 2006 during one of the toughest real estate climates, Franklin Street focused on delivering value-added solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. Through a collaborative philosophy of leveraging the resources, expertise and experience of each of its lines of business, Franklin Street has grown to include seven business divisions - Investment Sales, Tenant and Landlord Representation, Capital Advisory, Insurance, Property Management and Project Management. With more than $5 billion in transaction value across all major product types, Franklin Street offers unmatched value and optimal solutions for clients nationwide. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the company has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Atlanta. Learn more about Franklin Street at FranklinSt.com.

About Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.