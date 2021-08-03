Court welcomes law clerks for 2021-2022 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court welcomes the five individuals who will serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2021-2022 term beginning August 1, 2021.

Joseph Hackman of Hannaford, North Dakota, received a B.B.A. in Investments from the University of North Dakota. Mr. Hackman received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Joseph is the son of Lanny Hackman and Kalee Larson of Rugby and Hannaford.

Tatiana Hamilton of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Hamilton received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Tatiana is the daughter of Sally Hamilton of Fargo.

Jordan Stroh of Driscoll, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Stroh received her J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May 2021. Jordan is the daughter of Damon and Jessie Stroh of Steel.

Ashley Vander Wal of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the Minot State University. Ms. Vander Wal received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Ashley is the daughter of Tom and Lori Vander Wal of Mandan.

Katie Winbauer of Bismarck, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Professional Communications from the Valley City State University. Ms. Winbauer received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Katie is the daughter of Jim and Tammi Winbauer of Bismarck.