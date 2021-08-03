Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,865 in the last 365 days.

Court welcomes law clerks for 2021-2022 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court welcomes the five individuals who will serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2021-2022 term beginning August 1, 2021.

Joseph Hackman of Hannaford, North Dakota, received a B.B.A. in Investments from the University of North Dakota. Mr. Hackman received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Joseph is the son of Lanny Hackman and Kalee Larson of Rugby and Hannaford.

Tatiana Hamilton of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Hamilton received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Tatiana is the daughter of Sally Hamilton of Fargo.

Jordan Stroh of Driscoll, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Stroh received her J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May 2021. Jordan is the daughter of Damon and Jessie Stroh of Steel.

Ashley Vander Wal of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the Minot State University. Ms. Vander Wal received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Ashley is the daughter of Tom and Lori Vander Wal of Mandan.

Katie Winbauer of Bismarck, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Professional Communications from the Valley City State University. Ms. Winbauer received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2021. Katie is the daughter of Jim and Tammi Winbauer of Bismarck.

You just read:

Court welcomes law clerks for 2021-2022 term

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.