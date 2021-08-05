Safe Stop launches newly invented remote braking system for children's bikes

This is the patented remote braking system Safe Stop Logo

Safe Stop's newly invented remote braking system can reduce biking injuries by giving you the ability to remotely brake your child during dangerous situations

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Safe Stop Cycle is excited to announce that their newly invented remote braking system for children's bikes is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter.com @ http://kck.st/3f6tiKz

Safe Stop is a patented remote braking system that allows you to safely stop your child while learning to ride a bike.

When children first learn to ride a bike, they quickly master the concept of peddling. Every parent training a child to ride a bike repeats the words "pedal, pedal, pedal.." So the child does just that. However, when they say STOP, most children continue to pedal. So peddling comes naturally but sadly, stopping lags behind in the bike-riding learning curve.

"Unfortunately, most people don't realize hundreds of thousands of children are seriously injured each year in bicycle falls. Worse still, more than 600 children die from them each year." - healthychildren.org

Safe Stop gives Parents, Grandparents, Babysitters, or Guardians the control they need to avoid dangerous and deadly incidents before they occur.

"Every time I see a young child learning to ride a bike, I remember what it is like chasing after my children. I hope that with this product, parents will have the necessary control to reduce biking injuries or worse death for a child learning how to ride a bike." - Says Safe Stop Founder- Aaron Pennell.

Parents go to great lengths to protect their children by purchasing many biking riding accessories such as helmets, safety pads, reflectors, and lights. These items are no match for a 4000-pound vehicle. With Safe Stop’s remote braking system you can avoid dangerous situations altogether.

The bicycle was invented in 1817, and finally, in 2021, with the creation of Safe Stop, parents can now safely brake their children's bikes with the press of a button. The Safe Stop remote braking system was invented to help reduce childhood biking-related injuries.

Safe Stop Cycle is passionate about helping reduce childhood biking injuries and deaths through the use of innovative technologies.

If you would like more information or to join our family of distributors, please call Aaron Pennell at 443-841-277, or email safestopcycle@gmail.com.

