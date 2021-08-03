Brides Are Back: Cliphair Launch Wedding Stylist Competition

Brides are Back Wedding Hair Campaign

Cliphair Launch Wedding Stylist Competition to Celebrate the Return of Wedding Season

‘We want to see your romantic up-do’s, Hollywood curls, sleek buns, and floral hair accessories.’” — Abbey Wilson, Lead Hair Stylist, Cliphair

GREATER LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliphair Search for Wedding Stylists

‘The wedding stylist competition winner will win £500, with runners up receiving £100 and £50 vouchers. The best entries will also be showcased on our website and social channels.’

After Covid-19 put an end to nearly 18 months of wedding nuptials, summer is finally heralding a new and vibrant bridal season.

With restrictions lifted and a sense of normality finally returning to everyday life, there’s no better time to celebrate life, love, and the best day of your life!

Couples all over the world are rushing to tie the knot!

To celebrate the highly anticipated return of the UK wedding season, Cliphair are inviting stylists and influencers to submit their bridal hair styles as part of their BRIDES ARE BACK campaign.

Stylists can participate in the competition* by creating and submitting their bridal hair looks on social media at #wearecliphairbridal. Click here for more details on how to enter the competition (plus T’s & Cs).

August Wedding Take Over:

Cliphair’s Head Stylist will be filming a series of weekly wedding hair video tutorials and how to guides, featuring models of all ages and hair types.

The editorial team will also be going wedding-crazy with a series of on-trend articles and listicles starting with Cliphair’s Ultimate Wedding Hair Guide.

Follow our social throughout the month of August for details of each new content launch. To help your readers get into the spirit, Cliphair are offering first time customers £15 off their first order with the voucher code: readeroffer15**.

*No purchase is required to enter competition, please see competition page for more terms and conditions.

**Voucher code can only be redeemed once and will expire on 12am on the 24th August.

Behind the Scenes Wedding Hair Shoot