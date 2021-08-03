Stones and Sorcery
A tale of fantastic magic and creaturesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids have the wildest imaginations, and this allows them to see the world differently. Not only do they find wonder in anything and everything, but make wonders of their own as well, in their own special ways. Sometimes, however, the wonders kids discover are not just from their imaginations but actually exist in real life. And when this happens, it can make for a wonderful tale that can capture others’ imaginations as well. This is the story of Randi McKinnon’s book "The Magic Stones", the story of two kids who end up finding real magic in their own world.
Randi McKinnon is a storyteller extraordinaire but her history is totally unrelated to writing. For many years, Randi worked as a chef and baker and made wonderful creations during her four-decade career. After retiring, Randi could not sit idly by like most retirees. Instead, she sought out a new passion pursuit, which she quickly discovered while corresponding with her friends. When she discovered that she loved writing, Randi took a correspondence course to learn how to write kids’ books, and the rest, as they say, is history. Nowadays, Randi enjoys her days crafting stories in her mind to bring joy and smiles to kids and adults everywhere.
"The Magic Stones" follows the story of Molly and Pete, two kids full of life and wonder who set out on a journey to find a magical cave after being told that such a cave would be nearly impossible to go to. The people who told them underestimated the kids, however, and soon Molly and Pete would find the cave, and on doing so discovered magical creatures and plants. After a chance meeting with some fairies who gave them valuable and magical stones, Molly’s and Pete’s lives would change forever.
