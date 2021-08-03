Global Digestive Enzymes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Digestive Enzymes Market 2021-2030

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Digestive Enzymes ‘Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the digestive enzymes market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digestive enzymes market is expected to reach $0.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market.

The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

The companies in digestive enzymes market are investing in developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food. For instance, Sabinsa, a USA based provider of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, dietary supplements, formulated DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex comprising of five different enzymes, namely, cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease. It is widely used by the people who have difficulty in digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, respectively. The companies are increasingly investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes.

The global digestive enzymes market is further segmented based on enzyme type, origin, application and distribution channel.

By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types

By Origin: Animal, Fungi, Microbial, Plant

By Application: Indigestion, Chronic Pancreatitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Digestive Enzymes Market Organizations Covered: Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition and Metagenics Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

