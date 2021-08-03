Video Equipment Market Grows With New Forms Of And Larger Access To Entertainment

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Video Equipment Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences had a significant impact on the video equipment market. With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from traditional television to new forms of entertainment such as online video streaming services on mobile phones. Television viewership continued to decline, especially among millennials. The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances.

The video equipment market consists of sales of video equipment and related services that are used in various applications such as residential and commercial purposes. Video equipment includes televisions, video cameras, Blue-Ray players, and video cassette recorders.

TBRC’s video equipment market report is segmented by product type into television, video cameras, and video players, by end use industry into B2B and B2C, and by application into online and offline.

The global video equipment market size is expected to grow from $90.61 billion in 2020 to $109.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $125.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment market.

The major players covered in the video equipment manufacturing market are Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Bowers & Wilkins, Atlantic Technology, Definitive Technology, GoldenEar Technology, Pioneer, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips N.V, D&M, Philips, Monitor Audio, Sharp, Sonos, Harman, Samsung, Hisense, Tcl, Skyworth, Vizio, Fujitsu, Sansui, Haier, Hitachi, Lloyd, Micromax, Mi, Onida.

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Television, Video Cameras, Video Players), By End Use Industry (B2B, B2C), By Application (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video equipment market overview, forecast video equipment market size and growth for the whole market, video equipment market segments, and geographies, video equipment market trends, video equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

