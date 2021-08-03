Firm Origin Launches Professional Services Marketplace

The company has unveiled a new, breakthrough professional service marketplace.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Firm Origin announced today the official launch of its Professional Services Marketplace.

“Firm Origin is a solution long overdue in the consulting space,” said Tom Bensink, CEO, Founder, and Spokesperson for Firm Origin and added, “As a consultant myself, I'm excited to see how Firm Origin changes the landscape of consulting work.”

Bensink explained that Firm Origin is a community of professional service firms that match businesses to the services they need in an easy-to-navigate marketplace.

“Firm Origin provides a digital marketplace for professional service firms to display their solutions in an objective context for organizations like yours,” Bensink stressed before adding, “Gone are the days of untrackable referrals, confusing directories, and oversaturated industry awards. Don’t muddle through yet another confusing conference to try and find the best firm for your project.”

Firm Origin’s database, according to Bensink, uses a proprietary algorithm to create a platform that collects and connects businesses to professional service firms.

“This marketplace lets you fairly compare and evaluate the best fit for your growth and continued success,” Bensink pointed out. “With a standardized taxonomy for services, transparent profiles for firms to share offerings and rates, as well as intuitive search filters, your next consulting partner is just a profile and a few clicks away.”

As to how Firm Origin customers rate their services, a representative for IMPRIVA, a company that provides a perpetual value for its customers by maximizing IT technologies to execute Enterprise goals, said Firm Origin is its go-to when it needs to find the right professional services firm to partner with its resources.

“This has played a key role in our ability to continuously provide the best solutions to our clients,” the company representative said.

Bensink reiterated that “whether your team needs product and program management, a dedicated tax management consultant, or even an IT strategy, our online database narrows results down to the right consulting or professional services firm for you.”

For more information, please visit firmorigin.com/Home/About and firmorigin.com/Home/Blog.

