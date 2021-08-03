Antilope Launches A New Strappy Sports Bra, New Amazon Lululemon Dupes?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded only in 2019, Antilope has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the world of fitness. With the quality of their products and materials, and the simplicity and variety of their design they’ve been able to respond to the public’s need for comfortable, colorful, and fashionable sportswear.
Their offer has been growing and developing since their launch and maybe that’s why they grew up so quickly: they kept on developing new models and items based and inspired by their clients’ needs, requirements, and comments. These days, Antilope is ready for a new launch: Antilope's new Strappy Sports Bra is available on Amazon with a debut price of less than $20.
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra
Clients will be soon finding the new Antilope crop top sports bra available on Amazon. So, let’s take a detailed look at it!
Design
1 - Antilope’s new Strappy Sports Bra is suitable for Yoga and other sports. It’s designed to be worn under fitness clothes, but also to be shown during the activity so that every woman can feel comfortable and free.
2 - The most refined part is the back where sleek laces create a fun pattern that’s attention-grabbing but also made to leave the skin uncovered and free to breathe.
3 - The Antilope Strappy Sports Bra is suitable for any taste and looks since it comes in 11 color options.
Breathable
Sportswear needs to be resistant and steady but it also needs to be breathable. Antilope only picked the highest quality materials to create a bra that it’s highly durable, can be easily washed, but is also breathable and delicate on the skin.
Comfortable
The fabric is light, delicate, and elastic for enhanced comfort during sports activity. The fabric keeps the skin cool while the bra is steady on the shoulders and around the thorax to avoid any scratching or discomfort.
Durable
One of Sports Bra's most critical features is durability: after a while, poor quality sports bra lose their elasticity, their color fades, and they stop providing that comfortable support during the activity. Antilope searches for a fabric that didn’t lose its quality over time and after numerous washes. They came up with the most durable Strappy Sports Bra: colors don’t fade and it lost neither its elasticity nor its strength in supporting the breast during the sports activity.
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra VS Lululemon’s
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra was born to become one of the best lululemon dupes. Lululemone manufactures and distributes high-quality sportswear; customers love their design and the quality of their materials but their items are quite expensive.
Antilope wanted to inspire their design and quality to the Lululemon’s but providing a better value for money. Antilope has aimed to maintain the same level of quality as Lululemon’s but reducing the costs.
As a result, Antilope is ready to launch one of the best Amazon lululemon dupes, a sports bra whose quality is comparable with one of the expensive Lululemon’s ones, but at a debut price of $22.99. For the launch at the end of the month, Antilope offers a further discount of 15% so that the price for the new Strappy Sports Bra is lowered to $19.54!
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra VS Lemedy’s
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra is - in a certain way - inspired to the Lemedy’s as concerns its design: a comfortable sports bra that is also colorful and fashionable, with a beautiful scheme on the back and a shape that exalts the women’s body.
Where is Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra different from Lemedy sports bra tank top, then? Why is it preferable? The difference is in the choice of the materials. As we’ve mentioned, Antilope’s guide principle has been to provide the highest-quality bra at the best value for money. That’s why for their Strappy Sports Bra Antilope chose an elastic and breathable fabric with enhanced resilience. This made the Antilope’s Bra more resilient and durable than the Lemedy’s. Women can wear it for hours and - above all - wash it as often as they like and it’ll maintain its elasticity, support, and comfort over time.
The high quality didn’t raise the bra’s price: despite being made from a stronger fabric, the Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra is cheaper than the Lemedy’s (and the Lululemon’s as well!).
Conclusion
Antilope is launching one of the best value for money sports bras you’ll be able to find in the market. It’ll be soon available on Amazon, and it’s one of the best Lululemon dupes ever provided. The design is inspired by the most expensive items available, but the manufacture is such that Antilope succeeded in keeping its price lower: only $22.99 with a further 15% discount for its launch at the end of the month!
The lower price doesn’t correspond to a lower quality at all! It’s because of Antilope’s research and a strong will of providing the best quality at the best price that the company reached its goal of realizing a top-quality Strappy Sports Bra, a new Lululemon dupes, at a launch price of less than $20! Check Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra!
Follow on Instagram-
https://www.instagram.com/AntilopeOfficial/
Follow on Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/AntilopeSports
Amelie Smith
Their offer has been growing and developing since their launch and maybe that’s why they grew up so quickly: they kept on developing new models and items based and inspired by their clients’ needs, requirements, and comments. These days, Antilope is ready for a new launch: Antilope's new Strappy Sports Bra is available on Amazon with a debut price of less than $20.
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra
Clients will be soon finding the new Antilope crop top sports bra available on Amazon. So, let’s take a detailed look at it!
Design
1 - Antilope’s new Strappy Sports Bra is suitable for Yoga and other sports. It’s designed to be worn under fitness clothes, but also to be shown during the activity so that every woman can feel comfortable and free.
2 - The most refined part is the back where sleek laces create a fun pattern that’s attention-grabbing but also made to leave the skin uncovered and free to breathe.
3 - The Antilope Strappy Sports Bra is suitable for any taste and looks since it comes in 11 color options.
Breathable
Sportswear needs to be resistant and steady but it also needs to be breathable. Antilope only picked the highest quality materials to create a bra that it’s highly durable, can be easily washed, but is also breathable and delicate on the skin.
Comfortable
The fabric is light, delicate, and elastic for enhanced comfort during sports activity. The fabric keeps the skin cool while the bra is steady on the shoulders and around the thorax to avoid any scratching or discomfort.
Durable
One of Sports Bra's most critical features is durability: after a while, poor quality sports bra lose their elasticity, their color fades, and they stop providing that comfortable support during the activity. Antilope searches for a fabric that didn’t lose its quality over time and after numerous washes. They came up with the most durable Strappy Sports Bra: colors don’t fade and it lost neither its elasticity nor its strength in supporting the breast during the sports activity.
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra VS Lululemon’s
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra was born to become one of the best lululemon dupes. Lululemone manufactures and distributes high-quality sportswear; customers love their design and the quality of their materials but their items are quite expensive.
Antilope wanted to inspire their design and quality to the Lululemon’s but providing a better value for money. Antilope has aimed to maintain the same level of quality as Lululemon’s but reducing the costs.
As a result, Antilope is ready to launch one of the best Amazon lululemon dupes, a sports bra whose quality is comparable with one of the expensive Lululemon’s ones, but at a debut price of $22.99. For the launch at the end of the month, Antilope offers a further discount of 15% so that the price for the new Strappy Sports Bra is lowered to $19.54!
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra VS Lemedy’s
Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra is - in a certain way - inspired to the Lemedy’s as concerns its design: a comfortable sports bra that is also colorful and fashionable, with a beautiful scheme on the back and a shape that exalts the women’s body.
Where is Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra different from Lemedy sports bra tank top, then? Why is it preferable? The difference is in the choice of the materials. As we’ve mentioned, Antilope’s guide principle has been to provide the highest-quality bra at the best value for money. That’s why for their Strappy Sports Bra Antilope chose an elastic and breathable fabric with enhanced resilience. This made the Antilope’s Bra more resilient and durable than the Lemedy’s. Women can wear it for hours and - above all - wash it as often as they like and it’ll maintain its elasticity, support, and comfort over time.
The high quality didn’t raise the bra’s price: despite being made from a stronger fabric, the Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra is cheaper than the Lemedy’s (and the Lululemon’s as well!).
Conclusion
Antilope is launching one of the best value for money sports bras you’ll be able to find in the market. It’ll be soon available on Amazon, and it’s one of the best Lululemon dupes ever provided. The design is inspired by the most expensive items available, but the manufacture is such that Antilope succeeded in keeping its price lower: only $22.99 with a further 15% discount for its launch at the end of the month!
The lower price doesn’t correspond to a lower quality at all! It’s because of Antilope’s research and a strong will of providing the best quality at the best price that the company reached its goal of realizing a top-quality Strappy Sports Bra, a new Lululemon dupes, at a launch price of less than $20! Check Antilope’s Strappy Sports Bra!
Follow on Instagram-
https://www.instagram.com/AntilopeOfficial/
Follow on Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/AntilopeSports
Amelie Smith
Antilope Sports
support@antilopesports.com