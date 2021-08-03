mLogica LLC Announces Latest Acquisition, Expanding Tech Firm’s Reach into Middle East and Africa
Acquisition of Bahrain-based Technoland Arabia reinforces mLogica’s position as the go-to provider for global firms looking to migrate to the cloudLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mLogica, LLC, a global leader in legacy-to-cloud modernization tools that automate the migration of on-premise business systems, mainframes and legacy big data platforms to the cloud, continues its global growth with the acquisition of Bahrain-based IT firm Technoland Arabia.
With Technoland Arabia’s array of infrastructure solutions, in addition to services for data centers, databases, applications and security, this acquisition by mLogica further enhances its leading-edge suite of offerings for businesses looking to migrate outdated databases and applications to the cloud.
The move also marks mLogica’s entry into the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) technology markets, with the company’s META operations to be headquartered in the GCC.
“The acquisition of Technoland Arabia is an important step for mLogica in building out a significant presence in the high-growth Middle East market, and follows our recent investment in Flex Shield, a Saudi Arabian company,” says Anthony Veltri, mLogica SVP of Solution Architecture and Global Operations.
mLogica’s META Center of Excellence will be led by Faisal Breish, Technoland Arabia’s founder and previously managing partner. Breish will serve as the managing director for the region, reporting to mLogica Senior Vice President Global Business Development Carl LoBue.
Breish says, “I am proud to lead Technoland Arabia and its expansion in the region into its next chapter under the umbrella of mLogica. We will continue to evolve and grow to the benefit of our customers, vendors and team members. Every industry and organization will have to transform itself in the next five years, and now Technoland Arabia is one of the companies in the region that has the know-how to be the trusted partner in any industry’s digital transformation journey. Most importantly, I remain deeply committed to this company and our dreams are big!”
Veltri concurs, “We look forward to working with Faisal and the team at Technoland Arabia in continuing to capture business in the high-profile Middle East market and further expanding our footprint into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.”
This acquisition provides mLogica not only with key new assets in the areas of infrastructure, security, and business solutions, but enhanced entrée and expertise in the diverse and lucrative META technology markets. In addition, Technoland Arabia’s high-level database and applications services will be leveraged to drive mLogica’s longstanding focus on helping companies, including some of the most well-known worldwide brands, enhance revenue and streamline operations by securely transitioning their aging business databases and applications to the cloud.
About mLogica
mLogica’s mission is to help drive enterprise efficiency through cloud migration. Founded by professionals from leading technology companies, mLogica specializes in migrating complex, legacy on-premise business applications and databases, both mainframe and distributed, to the cloud.
mLogica leverages its automated distributed systems modernization software suite STAR*M, and their mainframe modernization software, LIBER*M, to migrate legacy systems to the cloud. mLogica also modernizes big data applications with their hyperscale petabyte+ big data software CAP*M, and their software-driven TRAK*M managed services programs.
For more information, visit https://www.mlogica.com
