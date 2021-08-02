Hoyer Statement on the Passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Gunther Hashida

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department

o fficer Gunther Hashida:

"The news of Officer Hashida's death is heartbreaking, and I will be keeping his family in my thoughts. I will also be thinking of Officer Hashida's colleagues in the DC Metropolitan Police who joined him in responding to the attack on the Capitol on January 6. "The brave men and women of the Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police stood on the front line in defense of our democracy and the rule of law, and they will always be remembered among the pantheon of heroes who risked all to defend our nation when in peril. “I join so many in the U.S. Capitol Complex in praying for Officer Hashida’s loved ones – and thank him for a lifetime of service to a cause greater than himself.”