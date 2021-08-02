Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,079 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Gunther Hashida

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Gunther Hashida:

"The news of Officer Hashida's death is heartbreaking, and I will be keeping his family in my thoughts.  I will also be thinking of Officer Hashida's colleagues in the DC Metropolitan Police who joined him in responding to the attack on the Capitol on January 6.     "The brave men and women of the Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police stood on the front line in defense of our democracy and the rule of law, and they will always be remembered among the pantheon of heroes who risked all to defend our nation when in peril.    “I join so many in the U.S. Capitol Complex in praying for Officer Hashida’s loved ones – and thank him for a lifetime of service to a cause greater than himself.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Gunther Hashida

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.