California Attorney General Candidate Eric Early leading the charge to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom misleading voters guide
"It is time the shenanigan's stop. This recall election needs to be a fair election without a Governor peddling in lies to continue fooling California's voters."
— Cal Attorney General Candidate Eric Early
ERIC EARLY IS LEADING THE CHARGE IN COURT
TO STOP GAVIN NEWSOM FROM TRYING TO
FALSELY FRAME THE UPCOMING RECALL ELECTION AS A
REPUBLICAN/TRUMP SUPPORTERS POWER GRAB.
EARLY IS THE LEAD LEGAL COUNSEL FOR RECALL
GAVIN NEWSOM, ITS LEAD PROPONENT ORRIN E. HEATLIE
AND MAIN PROPONENT MIKE NETTER
Los Angeles, CA-California Attorney General Candidate Eric Early, who is also the Lead legal counsel for the Recall Gavin Newsom Campaign, its Lead Proponent Orrin E. Heatlie and Main Proponent Mike Netter, announced that he has filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate in Sacramento Superior Court to stop Governor Gavin Newsom from trying to include language in the Voter Information Guide (which will be mailed to all CA voters) that the recall election is a Republican and Trump supporters power grab among other false and misleading statements. The Petition is attached for your review and reference.
Early will appear this Wednesday at 1:30 pm in Sacramento Superior Court in Department 23 before Judge Laurie Earl on this latest court case against Newsom. Newsom and the Secretary of State will both be represented by their counsel at the hearing as well.
Note that approximately 3 weeks ago, Eric obtained the court ruling which prevents Newsom from placing his Party Affiliation on the Recall election ballots.
Statement from Eric Early:
“Our Petition asks the court to amend or delete certain portions of a statement submitted by Gavin Newsom for inclusion in the Voter Information Guide that will be mailed to all California voters in advance of the recall election. The law prevents false or misleading statements from being included in the guide and we assert that Newsom’s proposed statement includes just that. The guide is not the equivalent of Newsom’s supporters’ campaign commercials and must not be treated as such.”
Early added, “It is time the shenanigan’s stop. This recall election needs to be a fair election without a Governor peddling in lies to continue fooling California’s voters. Contrary to what the Governor would have people believe, tens of thousands of Democrats and those registered with other non-Republican parties and also as No Party Preference signed the recall petition that triggered the upcoming Sept. 14 recall election. Newsom’s failures speak for themselves and that is why he is only the fourth governor in American history to be facing recall. Voters from across the political spectrum are fed up with our beautiful state being destroyed.”
Early also stated that, “In the filing with the court, there are exhibits of sworn declarations from lifelong Democrats and others who once voted for Newsom but who wholeheartedly support the recall. This is not remotely, as Newsom continually mischaracterizes it, a Republican/Trump supporters-only recall election.”
