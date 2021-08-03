Submit Release
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PARTNERS WITH ANHEUSER-BUSCH AND BETMGM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triller Fight Club today announced new brand partnerships with Anheuser-Busch / Bud Light Seltzer and BetMGM ahead of their highly anticipated launch of the acclaimed ‘TrillerVerz’ series debuting Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“We’re very excited to bring these iconic brands into the forefront of our Triller Fight Club events,” said Triller’s co-controlling shareholders Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht. “Working with these exemplary partners validates our current and future success as we kick-off our can’t miss ‘TrillerVerz’ series tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.”

“I’m excited to be working with Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht and to have Talon Partnerships serve Triller and its expansive network of properties,” said Mike Pine, President and Founder of Talon Partnerships. “Bringing in Bud Light Seltzer and BETMGM for our first show at Madison Square Garden is a great start!”

Both brands will have their signage featured prominently throughout the ‘TrillerVerz’ live event and during the international broadcast on FITE.TV and Triller.co (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT).

Following a full evening of world-class professional boxing headlined by the WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator between Michael Hunter and Mike Wilson, the first ever live Verzuz Rap Battle will take place between New York legends DIPSET and THE LOX.

