Dyslexia Specialist Dr. Marianne Cintron Releases Two New Books on Dyslexia and Reading
“Dyslexia – A Trait of Genius” and “Prisms of Brilliance” are now available for purchaseGLENDORA, CALIF., USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and Dyslexia expert Dr. Marianne Cintron has released two new books on the topic of dyslexia. “Dyslexia – A Trait of Genius” and “Prisms of Brilliance” discuss the value of using music to teach dyslexic children how to read.
Dr. Cintron is a dyslexia specialist, speaker and author. She holds five degrees and feels called to expose the idea that dyslexia is a trait of genius. She began her 22-year education career – her third career – after substitute teaching in a children’s preschool and a mental health hospital. She wants to unlock the genius of the dyslexic mind and discovered that music eases dyslexia. Based on that, she created a music app and developed a reading program for children. In 2018, she founded a non-profit learning center.
“Dyslexia – A Trait of Genius: How to Unlock the Genius Mind of Your Dyslexic Child” focuses on reading and building self-esteem. The book addresses Giftedness, Entrepreneurism, addressing the Neuroscience of the brain using music, how Innovation fits in, a Unique multisensory approach to teach your child and Success for dyslexic people (GENIUS).
A T-shirt to match “Dyslexia – Trait of Genius” is available for purchases of 10 or more shirts.
“Did you know that 35% of the entrepreneurs in the United States have dyslexia? Also, 40% of self-made millionaires in the United States are dyslexic,” Dr. Cintron said. “My eyes were opened this year to the genius of the dyslexic mind. I capture this in this book, and I hope you are inspired. Dyslexia is not a learning disability but a learning difference!”
“Prisms of Brilliance” seeks to close the achievement gap and stop the school-to-prison pipeline. The book addresses the reading crisis and how scores are dropping despite national mandates to access and intervene for dyslexic students. It outlines the opportunities to help students read using the Orton Gillingham model of Structured Literacy and unveiling how to keep dyslexic students from dropping out of school. The book also examines the role that music plays in student success.
“Research shows that 80% of juveniles in our Juvenile Court system are illiterate. That should make us stop and wonder where we educators, parents and paraprofessionals are missing teaching literacy. Also, research says that 66% of prison inmates are illiterate,” Dr. Cintron said.
Both books are available in print and for Kindle devices. To order the books or for more information, visit www.stepbystepdyslexiasolutions.com or visit the Amazon store at https://coachwares.com/store/step-by-step-dyslexia-solutions/
Dr. Marianne Cintron
stepbystepdyslexiasolutions.com
