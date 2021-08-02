DHEC, Prisma Health Officials Speak to Importance of All Vaccinations during S.C. Immunization Awareness Week Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 2, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health held a press event today focusing on the importance of immunizations that protect people of all ages from many different diseases and certain types of cancer.

Click here or click the image below to hear remarks from DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer; Dr. Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist; Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-affiliated pediatrician and past president of S.C. chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics; Columbia mother Vescha Jamison and her son Dreylan Holmes

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqGWmyz3QMpsvxskp9XcenLj6jnWe40FK

A full recording of today’s event, with media questions and answers, is archived on DHEC’s Facebook page.

Vaccinations are considered one of the most successful public health interventions in history for preventing death and illness, limiting disease spread, and protecting the health and wellbeing of people, communities and entire populations. Because of vaccines, many diseases that used to cause death and severe illness like polio, tetanus, hepatitis, measles, whooping cough, the flu and many other diseases are no longer a widespread threat.

It’s important to stay current on all recommended immunizations and to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to keep yourself and those around you protected during the ongoing pandemic. Talk to your health care provider or your child’s pediatrician to make sure you are up-to-date on your shots.

Read the full South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week news release here and learn more about recommended vaccinations here. Visit prismahealth.org for the latest information from Prisma Health.

###