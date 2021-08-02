Submit Release
Office of the Governor Media Advisory: NEWS CONFERENCE: Back to School Safely

Posted on Aug 2, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

WHAT:                      NEWS CONFERENCE: Back to School Safely 

 

                                    **Following the news conference, Kawananakoa Middle School 6th grade teacher Corrie Izumoto will be available to share her classroom set-up and safety protocols.

                                                           

WHEN:                      Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

           

WHO:                         Governor David Ige with:

        • Dr. Elizabeth Char, director, Department of Health
        • Keith Hayashi, interim superintendent, Department of

Education

 

WHERE:                    Kawananakoa Middle School Auditorium

                                    49 Funchal St – Nuuanu/Punchbowl

 

**Parking entrance is off Funchal Street. Parking will be extremely limited due to ongoing construction projects at the school. Please

carpool if possible. A school security attendant will be directing traffic in the parking lot.

 

MEDIA:                     Media invited to attend in person.

No RSVP required.

 

                                    **Reporters who are unable to attend in person may watch the news conference on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page, and text

questions to Jodi Leong at 808-798-3929 once the Q & A portion of the news conference has begun. In  your text, please

include:

          • Your full name/affiliation
          • Name of the person to whom you are addressing your question
          • Your Question

 

Questions texted prior to the start of Q & A segment may not be considered.

 

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

 

###

           

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

