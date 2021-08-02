Office of the Governor Media Advisory: NEWS CONFERENCE: Back to School Safely

Newsroom Posted on Aug 2, 2021 in Latest News

WHAT: NEWS CONFERENCE: Back to School Safely

**Following the news conference, Kawananakoa Middle School 6th grade teacher Corrie Izumoto will be available to share her classroom set-up and safety protocols.

WHEN: Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

WHO: Governor David Ige with:

Dr. Elizabeth Char, director, Department of Health Keith Hayashi, interim superintendent, Department of



Education

WHERE: Kawananakoa Middle School Auditorium

49 Funchal St – Nuuanu/Punchbowl

**Parking entrance is off Funchal Street. Parking will be extremely limited due to ongoing construction projects at the school. Please

carpool if possible. A school security attendant will be directing traffic in the parking lot.

MEDIA: Media invited to attend in person.

No RSVP required.

**Reporters who are unable to attend in person may watch the news conference on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page, and text

questions to Jodi Leong at 808-798-3929 once the Q & A portion of the news conference has begun. In your text, please

include:

Your full name/affiliation Name of the person to whom you are addressing your question Your Question



Questions texted prior to the start of Q & A segment may not be considered.

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

###

