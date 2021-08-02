Submit Release
Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello vandalized again

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding another round of graffiti vandalism at the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello. This recent incident occurred sometime around July 27.

This is the third time in four months the popular recreation area has been hit with spray paint-- impacting structures like the fishing pier and trail signs, walking trails, decorative landscape rocks, and even some vegetation. Damages are estimated to be approximately $3000.

If anyone has any information about this or previous graffiti activity at the Edson Fichter Nature Area, they can contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515. Callers can remain anonymous.

