Long Beach, California; The Circle and Baroni Cannabis Announce Exclusive Product Launch
The Circle and Baroni Cannabis Announce Exclusive Product LaunchLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Circle, Long Beach California’s largest cannabis superstore, and Baroni Cannabis, announce an exclusive collaboration to bring Baroni’s new line products to market. For the month of August, all of Baroni’s products will be exclusively available in Long Beach only at The Circle. Baroni is known for local artisan cannabis products and for innovation and discovery in the industry.
To celebrate this initiative, Baroni will be sponsoring brand takeover day at The Circle on August 11th. This all-day event will include food trucks as well as special surprises and treats for customers throughout the day. Baroni will also be at The Circle every Monday for “Munchie Mondays” throughout the month of August. Chris Barone, founder of Baroni, said “We specifically reached out to The Circle because as a Long Beach brand ourselves, we wanted to give our local community a first look at our products. We’re proud to be part of this community, and we’re really excited to share the products we’ve been working so hard on.”
“We are always on the lookout for local Long Beach partners to work with,” said Cliff, owner of The Circle. “We support our community and it’s exciting to see the Baroni brand take off here, and for The Circle to be part of supporting that success.”
About The Circle
The Circle is Long Beach’s largest cannabis superstore, serving Long Beach and its surrounding communities. The Circle provides the highest quality recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and cannabis infused products available at competitive prices. Holding it down with knowledge and compassion that can only come from those who are experts in the field. We are driven by our knowledgeable team and relationships built with our community and customers.
About BARONI CANNABIS™
BARONI is a Long Beach, CA founded by Chris Barone. The Baroni brand has a history of innovation, experimentation and creation in the cannabis industry, and from its very beginning, has been synonymous with quality. As the brand expands its footprint through a new partnership with CNNBS, Baroni intends to lead the industry to a higher standard for quality and consistency so that cannabis consumers everywhere will have the best experiences.
For comment or questions please contact:
Leslie Gerard leslie@cnnbs.com
Christine christine@thecirclelbc.com