Bob Brill Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Radio News Anchor - 2021”

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Brill, acclaimed radio news anchor, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Radio News Anchor - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bob Brill into our BoLAA family."

Bob Brill is an experienced and award-winning journalist with extensive experience in radio and print. He is the author of a dozen books, a filmmaker who has authored over 20 film and television scripts, and a producer of numerous short films and a full-length documentary. He presently co-hosts a Fantasy Football podcast and videocast with former NFL Quarterback Erik Kramer.

Brill is a news anchor/reporter for news radio station KNX1070 in Los Angeles, where he has worked for over 20 years. For many years, Bob was a national correspondent and Los Angeles Bureau Chief for the UPI Radio Network, covering every topic conceivable, including presidents and Academy Awards. He is a seasoned global traveler who has visited over 25 nations. He is particularly fond of his western novel series, "Lancer; Hero of the West." He's authored a number of scripts, produced short and documentary films, and is always on the hunt for a compelling narrative.

Bob's interest has always been sports, particularly his native Pittsburgh teams. Bob began playing fantasy football in 1965, and his interest has grown to the point where he has collaborated with friend and coworker Erik Kramer to produce their podcast and video program. In today's world of fantasy podcasting and now video casting, their insights are unparalleled.

Bob resides in Southern California and may be reached through a variety of websites, including www.bobbrill.com, www.bobbrillbooks.com, and others.