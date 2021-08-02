Department Offering New Program to Help Prevent Falls

August 2, 2021

The Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), is kicking off a new program to help prevent falls among state residents.

“Falls and fall-related injuries are the leading cause of unintentional injury-related hospitalizations and the third leading cause of unintentional deaths in our state,” said Jeff Grant, injury prevention coordinator with WDH.

Grant said nationally one in three older adults fall each year and every 14 seconds an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall-related injury according to National Council on Aging information.

“The good news is the number of falls may be reduced through practical life-style adjustments, and by participating in evidence-based fall prevention programs. That’s why we’re offering this new program called ‘Bingocize’ across the state,” Grant said.

Bingocize is an evidence-based 10-week program that combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education. The unique approach that includes bingo in a group setting helps make the game fun, familiar and social.

WDH is currently providing the program to 12 senior centers across Wyoming on a pilot basis: Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River, Thayne Senior Center, Carbon County Senior Center, Rendezvous Pointe in Pinedale, Niobrara Senior Center, Ten Sleep Senior Center, Kemmerer Senior Center, Casper Senior Center, Star Valley Senior Center, Cody Senior Center and Cokeville Senior Center.

Grant noted expansion of the program into other communities is a potential future goal.

“Falls are preventable and are not a normal part of aging,” Grant said. “Older adults who are concerned about falling and want to have fun as they learn how to prevent future falls should consider participating.”

For more information, contact a local senior center or Grant at 307-777-2424 or jeff.grant@wyo.gov.