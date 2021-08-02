Fast-rising Crypto Coin Floki Inu Partners With CryptoCart to Bring Payment Access to 1,700 Stores
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a little above one month of existence, what started as “just an ordinary meme coin without utility”, has transformed into a fast-growing coin with over 12% of its 10 trillion tokens burned. And we can now boldly say that this particular meme coin, Floki Inu, has real utility too.
It all began on the 25th of June 2021, when serial entrepreneur, Elon Musk tweeted, “My Shiba Inu will be named Floki.” A few minutes after making the tweet, a lot of coins were floated, but Floki Inu stood out as it got launched on the biggest Ethereum-based Defi exchange, Uniswap, almost immediately.
Few hours after that, Floki experienced a jump in price. According to an Investing report, the new meme coin had a 3,500% pump after a few days as everyone wanted to be a part of the exciting ride. This led to high demand, a surge in the market cap and price of the coin, and a trading volume gain of more than $4 million in 24 hours.
With a community of over 15,000 Floki holders and about 25,000 Twitter followers, it was not surprising that Floki Inu got listed on LunarCrush’s social engagement top 10 leaderboards on both the 19th and 20th of July 2021.
After overcoming two rug pulls, the Floki Inu team swung into action and on the 8th of July, they successfully launched a $Floki V2 token airdrop so they can easily transfer the $Floki V1 tokens owned by the Vikings community to the new contract.
The Floki Inu Vikings community has been the most dogged community in the crypto space, and they took that Viking spirit to their marketing efforts. In the past month, they have been tweeting relentlessly about Floki Inu, discussing the coin on several messaging boards, and recently too, the team has employed the use of influencer marketing.
These marketing efforts have been paying off, and the biggest result is a partnership between Floki Inu and CryptoCart.
CryptoCart is a crypto e-commerce marketplace and facilitator that gives people access to make purchases from eBay, Apple, PlayStation, Amazon, Starbucks, and over 1,700 stores worldwide. They have solid crypto partnerships with UTO and Chainlink and are among the first to allow people to make purchases in the real world with crypto.
Unlike other platforms in the crypto space, CryptoCart gives its users a seamless process by allowing them to make purchases on their platform without having to fill a KYC form. Adding a unique touch to their service, they also allow users to convert supported cryptocurrencies to gift cards instantly and make purchases on over 1,700 stores, including eBay, Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Starbucks, and Uber.
Currently, CryptoCart only allows transactions in USDT, ETCH, and CC tokens, but due to this recently concluded partnership, you can now make purchases in more than 1,700 stores worldwide with your Floki tokens. Note that this is not just a first for FLOKI, it is a first for other meme coins including the Shiba-themed coins.
The integration process for the FLOKI token on the CryptoCart platform is expected to be finalized in two weeks’ time. Once that is done, you will have payment access to purchase anything in over 1,700 stores worldwide using your Floki Inu token.
In one of the series of partnerships that Floki Inu has secured to continue to stay high on the radar of utility altcoin watchers, last month an epay and Floki Inu partnership was announced.
For more information please visit:
Website: TheFlokiInu.com
Twitter: Twitter.com/RealFlokiInu
Telegram: T.me/FlokiInuToken
Instagram: Floki Instagram
Media contact: A On (jjohncrypto@gmail.com)
A On, James Jorner
It all began on the 25th of June 2021, when serial entrepreneur, Elon Musk tweeted, “My Shiba Inu will be named Floki.” A few minutes after making the tweet, a lot of coins were floated, but Floki Inu stood out as it got launched on the biggest Ethereum-based Defi exchange, Uniswap, almost immediately.
Few hours after that, Floki experienced a jump in price. According to an Investing report, the new meme coin had a 3,500% pump after a few days as everyone wanted to be a part of the exciting ride. This led to high demand, a surge in the market cap and price of the coin, and a trading volume gain of more than $4 million in 24 hours.
With a community of over 15,000 Floki holders and about 25,000 Twitter followers, it was not surprising that Floki Inu got listed on LunarCrush’s social engagement top 10 leaderboards on both the 19th and 20th of July 2021.
After overcoming two rug pulls, the Floki Inu team swung into action and on the 8th of July, they successfully launched a $Floki V2 token airdrop so they can easily transfer the $Floki V1 tokens owned by the Vikings community to the new contract.
The Floki Inu Vikings community has been the most dogged community in the crypto space, and they took that Viking spirit to their marketing efforts. In the past month, they have been tweeting relentlessly about Floki Inu, discussing the coin on several messaging boards, and recently too, the team has employed the use of influencer marketing.
These marketing efforts have been paying off, and the biggest result is a partnership between Floki Inu and CryptoCart.
CryptoCart is a crypto e-commerce marketplace and facilitator that gives people access to make purchases from eBay, Apple, PlayStation, Amazon, Starbucks, and over 1,700 stores worldwide. They have solid crypto partnerships with UTO and Chainlink and are among the first to allow people to make purchases in the real world with crypto.
Unlike other platforms in the crypto space, CryptoCart gives its users a seamless process by allowing them to make purchases on their platform without having to fill a KYC form. Adding a unique touch to their service, they also allow users to convert supported cryptocurrencies to gift cards instantly and make purchases on over 1,700 stores, including eBay, Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Starbucks, and Uber.
Currently, CryptoCart only allows transactions in USDT, ETCH, and CC tokens, but due to this recently concluded partnership, you can now make purchases in more than 1,700 stores worldwide with your Floki tokens. Note that this is not just a first for FLOKI, it is a first for other meme coins including the Shiba-themed coins.
The integration process for the FLOKI token on the CryptoCart platform is expected to be finalized in two weeks’ time. Once that is done, you will have payment access to purchase anything in over 1,700 stores worldwide using your Floki Inu token.
In one of the series of partnerships that Floki Inu has secured to continue to stay high on the radar of utility altcoin watchers, last month an epay and Floki Inu partnership was announced.
For more information please visit:
Website: TheFlokiInu.com
Twitter: Twitter.com/RealFlokiInu
Telegram: T.me/FlokiInuToken
Instagram: Floki Instagram
Media contact: A On (jjohncrypto@gmail.com)
A On, James Jorner
Floki inu
jjohncrypto@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter