 Senator Street Announces $192K in Grants for the Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club

PHILADELPHIA – August 2, 2021 – Today Senator Sharif Street announced a grant of more than $192,000 from the Keystone Communities Program for the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia. This project will have a profound impact in the Nicetown community where 40 percent of youth live in poverty.

This funding continues support of the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia to transform the dilapidated Henry Reed Hatfield Playground into the David Montgomery Baseball and Outdoor Sports Complex. Renovations to this playground will include installation of regulation soccer and baseball fields, the refurbishment of the field house and basketball court, and general landscaping work.

“It is imperative that we fund places where youth can learn and develop in a safe environment,” said Senator Street, “A lack of adequate education funding has a direct impact on the escalating levels of violence we see in our communities. Moreover, expanding education services is one way to mitigate the damage COVID has done to our youth in interrupting  learning. I am proud to continue to deliver these resources.”

The Keystone Communities Program, administered through PA Department of Community and Economic Development, encourages partnerships between the private and public sectors that mutually work to enhance the viability of communities through growth and developing  social and economic diversity.  

