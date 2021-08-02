Senator Boscola Announces $300,000 Keystone Communities Grant to the Greater Easton Development Partnership

BETHLEHEM − August 2, 2021 − State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that the Greater Easton Development Partnership has been awarded a $300,000 grant through the Keystone Communities Program for its Church Street Pedestrian Plaza & Exterior Improvements for Easton Public Market project.

“State funding for the Church Street Pedestrian Plaza and improvements to the Easton Public Market will have a positive economic impact on the City of Easton,” Boscola stated. “The Keystone Communities Program does a tremendous job making investments throughout Pennsylvania that improve our quality of life and foster economic growth and this project will definitely accomplish that goal for residents and visitors to the City of Easton.”

The Church Street Pedestrian Plaza is part of the Church Street Garage project, which will be located a in the space between the parking garage and the buildings that front Church Street. The plaza will serve these buildings and the businesses inside them that front the plaza, most notably the Easton Public Market. GEDP will augment the construction of the new public parking garage and pedestrian plaza with fixtures and furniture for the plaza alongside complementary exterior improvements to the Easton Public Market building and to the proximate pedestrian corridors.

The Keystone Communities program, which is administered through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, is designed to encourage public-private partnerships that support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life.

