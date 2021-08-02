Local Legislators Announce $475K in Grant Funding for Berks

READING, PA − August 2, 2021 − State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th district) announced three Berks County organizations received a total of $475,000 in Keystone Communities Program (KCP) grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The City of Reading received $400,000 in grant funding for the Downtown 800 Block Penn Street South Courtyard Improvement Project, which aims to add new lighting to improve safety, install a new drainage system and create new paving and landscaping. The project also includes increased parking for visitors and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant walkways within the courtyard.

Berks Alliance was granted $50,000 in funding for the Reading Façade Improvement Program. The program seeks to improve to external appearance, lighting and security of storefronts and enhance the overall aesthetic of downtown Reading.

The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation received $25,000 in support of priorities identified by the Vision and Master Plan of Downtown West Reading. The grant funding will go towards façade improvements that will further boost the attractiveness of West Reading.

“The funding awarded to the City of Reading, Berks Alliance and the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation is well deserved,” Schwank said. “All three groups have put together thoughtful plans that will make Berks County a more beautiful place to live while simultaneously improving safety and boosting economic development.”

“Revitalization and the continual improvement of Reading and West Reading bring positive social and economic change to Berks County,” Rozzi said. “I’m happy to see these state dollars going to work right here in our community and contributing to the betterment of our area.”

###