WEIGHTS FOR TRILLERVERZ – TUESDAY AUGUST 3 AT HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triller Fight Club launches their monthly TrillerVerz series on Tuesday, August 3 at Madison Square Garden. Held on the first Tuesday of every month, this will be an unprecedented series of spectacular combat sports and music at Madison Square Garden pairing world class professional boxing and an iconic, live Verzuz Rap Battle.This event will be the first-ever Verzuz Rap Battle with a live audience. Founded during the pandemic, the Verzuz Rap Battle’s became a social phenomenon with millions of viewers watching from all over the world.WeightsMichael Hunter, 217.2 vs. Mike Wilson, 224.2 – Ten RoundsWBA Heavyweight World Title EliminatorChris Algieri, 142.8 vs. Mikkel LesPierre, 144 – Ten RoundsAaron Aponte, 139.8 vs. Gerardo Gonzalez, 138 -- Four RoundsJoe Ward, 175.2 vs. Troy Williams, 175.6 – Six RoundsEric Walker 147 vs. Ivan Golub, 146.2 – Ten RoundsVacant IBF – USBA Welterweight TitleChristina Cruz, 111.2 vs. Indeya Smith, 111.6 – Four RoundsMatthew Tinker, 174.2 vs. Michael Rycraft, 173.2 – Four RoundsRobert Sabbagh, 220.2 vs. Cleveland Billingsley III, 251.2 – Four RoundsNikoloz Sekhniashvili, 154.2 vs. Guido Schramm, 155 – Six RoundsDoors Open -- 4:00 p.m. ETFirst Bell – 4:05 p.m. ETLIVE Broadcast on FITE.TV and Triller.co – 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PTFollowing boxing, no later than 9:30 p.m. ET – Verzuz Rap Battle Starts Featuring DIPSET and THE LOXHulu Theater at Madison Square Garden4 Pennsylvania PlazaNew York, NY 10001