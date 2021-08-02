Submit Release
WEIGHTS FOR TRILLERVERZ – TUESDAY AUGUST 3 AT HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triller Fight Club launches their monthly TrillerVerz series on Tuesday, August 3 at Madison Square Garden. Held on the first Tuesday of every month, this will be an unprecedented series of spectacular combat sports and music at Madison Square Garden pairing world class professional boxing and an iconic, live Verzuz Rap Battle.

This event will be the first-ever Verzuz Rap Battle with a live audience. Founded during the pandemic, the Verzuz Rap Battle’s became a social phenomenon with millions of viewers watching from all over the world.

Weights
Michael Hunter, 217.2 vs. Mike Wilson, 224.2 – Ten Rounds
WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator
Chris Algieri, 142.8 vs. Mikkel LesPierre, 144 – Ten Rounds
Aaron Aponte, 139.8 vs. Gerardo Gonzalez, 138 -- Four Rounds
Joe Ward, 175.2 vs. Troy Williams, 175.6 – Six Rounds
Eric Walker 147 vs. Ivan Golub, 146.2 – Ten Rounds
Vacant IBF – USBA Welterweight Title
Christina Cruz, 111.2 vs. Indeya Smith, 111.6 – Four Rounds
Matthew Tinker, 174.2 vs. Michael Rycraft, 173.2 – Four Rounds
Robert Sabbagh, 220.2 vs. Cleveland Billingsley III, 251.2 – Four Rounds
Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 154.2 vs. Guido Schramm, 155 – Six Rounds

Doors Open -- 4:00 p.m. ET
First Bell – 4:05 p.m. ET
LIVE Broadcast on FITE.TV and Triller.co – 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Following boxing, no later than 9:30 p.m. ET – Verzuz Rap Battle Starts Featuring DIPSET and THE LOX

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
4 Pennsylvania Plaza
New York, NY 10001

