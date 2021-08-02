NEWS

USDA designates two La. parishes as natural disaster areas

August 2, 2021

Agricultural producers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes who lost property caused by straight-line wind, flooding and a tropical storm that occurred April 9 through June 25, 2021, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) physical loss loans, said Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Physical-loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.

“In Louisiana, weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year is no different,” Strain said. “Disaster assistance is essential to help producers recover and remain in business.”

The deadline to apply for physical losses is March 16, 2022.

Strain said producers may contact their local FSA office for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures. Additional information is also available online at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Louisiana/news-releases/2021/la-availability-of-low-interest-physical-loss-loans-for-producers-affected-by-natural-disasters.

