Wolf trapper education classes coming to southeast and east Idaho

Wolf trapper education classes are being offered by Idaho Fish and Game in the Southeast, Upper Snake, and Salmon Regions in August. Online registration is now open!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class.

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register for a wolf trapping class online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Cost of each class is $9.75.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

Only one class (either 4 or 8 hours) is required for certification. The longer class option allows for more discussion about techniques and affords time for trap setting demonstrations.

Wolf trapper education classes are usually taught just a few times a year in most regions-- so if you need a class, sign up now!

Two wolf trapper education classes are scheduled in each region.

Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Thursday, Aug 26, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.;

Friday, Aug 27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Saturday, Aug 28, 8 a.m. – noon;

Saturday, Aug 28, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Salmon Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

Sunday, Aug 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.;

Monday, Aug 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions

Class sizes are limited to 20 students to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information about these classes, please contact any of the regional Fish and Game offices in Pocatello at 208-232-4703, Idaho Falls at 208-525-7290, or Salmon at 208-756-2271.