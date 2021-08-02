ADVANTAGE SUCCESSFULLY ADVISES ANYWHERE CART ON ACQUISITION

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Business Brokers LLC (“Advantage”), a Dallas-based merger and acquisition and business brokerage firm, announced today that it successfully acted as the advisor on the acquisition of Anywhere Cart (www.anywherecart.com), the leading provider of charging carts, cabinets and electronic accessories serving the education, industrial and healthcare industries throughout the United States. Rallyday Partners (“Rallyday”), a Denver-based Private Equity firm, made a significant investment into Power Technologies, LLC and it’s CEO Kevin Mitchell’s vision of becoming the world’s leading provider of commercial mobile power solutions serving the education, healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors to complete the acquisition.

Todd and Elisa McKelvie, Founders of Anywhere Cart, stated “We never would have been able to realize our dream of building our business and partnering with world-class partners like Rallyday and Power Technologies to continue the growth of Anywhere Cart without the expertise of Advantage. Scott (Scott Hartman, President) and Robert (Robert Finley, Managing Director) and the whole Advantage team who delivered on everything they said they would do and more in shepherding and advising us through this process.” Having served 5,000 school districts throughout the United States for over a decade, Anywhere Cart is the leading provider of commercial mobile power solutions within the education sector and has only begun its expansion into the industrial, healthcare and hospitality sectors. Scott Hartman, President of Advantage stated “It is always so humbling and thrilling to be able to help our clients realize their dreams. Having acquired, run and sold a number of companies ourselves, we are strongly positioned to bring a level of expertise to our clients and the process in the sale of their businesses that is unmatched by our competition.”

"Anywhere Cart’s growth has been exceptional these past eight years and it is a testament to its talented management team, strong customer focus and innovative product offering,” said Power Technologies Founder and CEO Kevin Mitchell. “Every day there is a classroom, distribution center, manufacturing facility, hospital, and retailer utilizing mobile devices to incorporate technology in their workflow and customer experience. Our goal is to support them with the highest quality and most innovative products in the market, so their devices remain powered in the most convenient, safe and secure way possible.”

“We are thrilled to have like-minded partners in the Rallyday team members,” commented Kevin Mitchell. “Their approach to private equity, and what they bring to the platform and management is truly unique. Our entire team feels very fortunate to have Rallyday as our partner.”

“I can’t imagine finding better partners than Kevin Mitchell and Todd McKelvie, Founder of Anywhere Cart, and their entire team,” said Mark Hopkins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Rallyday. “What Todd and his team have achieved in a short period of time in the education space is truly remarkable. We are honored to support Kevin, Todd and their team as they expand the product offering and enter new customer segments.” The Rallyday investment in Power Technologies extends beyond providing growth capital. "Rallyday Partners was built by founders for founders. Our mission is to provide capital to inspired companies and their leaders," said Ryan Heckman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner "The vision of Power Technologies fits perfectly with our mission. The industry tailwinds, the scalable business model and, most importantly, the powerful team, is most exciting to us."

About Advantage Business Brokers

Advantage, headquartered in Dallas, TX, has 8 offices around the US and provides merger, acquisition, business brokerage, capital raising, tax strategy solutions and consulting advice to businesses across all industries. It primarily focuses on middle market, lower middle market and small businesses. For more information about Advantage please visit www.advantagebusinessbrokers.net

About Power Technologies

Power Technologies, headquartered in Temecula, California, provides commercial mobile power solutions serving the education, industrial, healthcare and hospitality sectors around the world. Power Technologies was created to both acquire and launch market leading brands that support the ongoing operation and enjoyment of mobile devices. Power Technologies owns Anywhere Cart, the market leader in charging carts, cabinets and accessories sold primarily to K-12 education customers. For more information, please visit https://anywherecart.com

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a private equity firm investing growth capital in founder-led companies in the healthcare, education and IT services industries. Rallyday Partners invests in lower middle market growth companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models and audacious leadership. For more information about Rallyday, please visit https://rallydaypartners.com