Akua Behavioral Health Announces New Addiction Treatment Center in Long Beach To Serve The Los Angeles Area.
EINPresswire.com/ -- AKUA Behavioral Health, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of a new Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment center in Long Beach. The new treatment programs, now open and accepting clients, will serve patients struggling with substance abuse, mental health and co-occurring disorders.
At AKUA, patients receive evidence-based, solution-focused treatment through daily group sessions, individual case management, individual therapy, family therapy, addiction recovery and psychiatry. Treatment programs include: Detox, Residential Treatment, PHP, IOP, OutPatient (OP) via In Person, Online or Virtual, Co-Occurring, First Responders Treatment, Indigenous Culture Program, Aftercare Alumni Program, and Family Programs.
“We are one of the oldest and most well-respected treatment facilities in California, we have decades of experience, and we have treated thousands in the local community,” noted Stephen Mercurio, President of AKUA. “Opening this Long Beach Treatment Facility will allow us to serve more people in the Southland of Los Angeles.”
The new center, located at 5355 E. Carson Street in Long Beach marks AKUA’s 17th treatment center in California. Other locations include Newport Beach (Orange County), San Diego, and Sacramento.
For more information about AKUA’s treatment centers, or to receive a free assessment, contact AKUA at (888) 834-2582 or visit https://akuamindbody.com.
About AKUA Behavioral Health| Mental Health & Drug Addiction Treatment Centers:
AKUA Treatment Centers, accredited by The Joint Commission, offers the highest level of care for both men and women, who struggle with substance abuse and/or mental health issues. AKUA offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Residential Treatment (RTC) and Detox Programs. To learn more, visit https://akuamindbody or https://akuastrong.com or call (888) 834-2582.
Steven Lockhart
