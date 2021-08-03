BTG Pactual Inc. Selects AxiomSL To Automate Risk and Regulatory Reporting

Scalable, cloud-enabled offering to streamline compliance with complex Colombian reporting requirements

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced an agreement with BTG Pactual (BVMF: BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, to implement AxiomSL’s automated, cloud-based reporting solutions to meet Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia regulatory requirements.

Financial institutions authorized to operate by the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia must file a wide range of detailed reports capturing liquidity, risk capital and large exposures. AxiomSL’s regulatory reporting solutions seamlessly aggregate the necessary data needed to satisfy these requirements. Powered by AxiomSL’s ControllerView® data integrity and control platform, these automated solutions retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of disparate, diverse data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements, and satisfy exacting data quality and governance expectations.

“The reporting regime for banks operating in Colombia is exceedingly complex and constantly changing, with large amounts of data incorporating international requirements driven by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, along with specific regional requirements such as Reporte de Información de Margen de Solvencia y Requerimientos de Patrimonio (239),” said Joel Machado, Head of Sales Latin America, AxiomsL. “AxiomSL is the leading provider in the industry that can enable BTG Pactual to meet these complex reporting requirements today and scale with them as they continue to grow in the future.”

“AxiomSL brings the strength of a true enterprise regulatory reporting solution with the flexibility to address our current needs,” said Vivian Andrade, Executive Director, BTG Pactual. “BTG is focused on excellence and we hold our technology partners to an equally high standard. AxiomSL has proven itself as a leader in the space, consistently delivering the most competitive risk and regulatory reporting solutions, and we are pleased to work with them to improve the efficiency and transparency of our regulatory reporting processes.”

By teaming with AxiomSL, BTG Pactual is now able to consolidate and aggregate reporting across its operations, building a standardized, automated approach to regulatory reporting that will inform future regulatory reporting processes and best practices.

For more information about AxiomSL’s regulatory reporting solutions in Colombia, please click here.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management markets. Since its creation in 1983, BTG Pactual has a meritocratic partnership culture, with a focus on its customers, excellence and a long-term vision. The institution has established itself as one of the most innovative players in the industry, winning several national and international awards. BTG Pactual currently employs more than 3,800 in offices across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, United States, Portugal and the UK. For more information, visit https://www.btgpactual.com.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL, a leading global provider of regulatory solutions in a SaaS environment, delivers efficient risk and regulatory data-management and reporting for financial institutions. Clients leverage AxiomSL’s solutions across financial, liquidity, capital and credit, shareholding disclosure, trade and transaction, and tax mandates. Its single, fully managed RegCloud® – AxiomSL’s ControllerView® platform and solutions – futureproofs clients against technology and regulatory change.

AxiomSL’s client base spans national, regional, and global financial institutions. These comprise banks with $45 trillion in total assets including 80% of G-SIBs; investment managers with $13 trillion in assets under management; and 30% of the top 60 US broker-dealers representing $44 billion in shareholder equity. It covers 110 regulators across 50 jurisdictions. AxiomSL ranks in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100®. Website: www.axiomsl.com

