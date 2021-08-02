Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Costa Announces Over Half a Million in Keystone Communities Program Grant Funding

Pittsburgh – August 2, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D- Allegheny) announced today that $635,000 in Keystone Communities (KC) program grant funding has been awarded to community revitalization projects.

“Every opportunity to revitalize a community gathering space, bring a storefront back to life, or to make our outdoor spaces safer and more accessible brings new life, new jobs, and new opportunities for our residents,” Costa said.

Projects that received funding include:

  • Hosanna House, Inc. – Bringing Wilkinsburg to Light-Housing Acquisition – $ 135,000
  • Mt. Oliver Borough – Façade Improvement Program – $50,000
  • Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – URA Storefront Renovation Façade Program – $150,000
  • Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Homeowner Accessibility Program for Independence (HAPI) – $300,000

The Keystone Communities program is administered by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The KC program is intended to encourage partnerships between public and private sector entities to support local initiatives to grow long-term prosperous neighborhoods.

“I am proud to support these local organizations in their revitalization efforts, and I look forward to the collaborative work that will continue across our city,” Costa said.

###

