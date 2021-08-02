Senator Tartaglione Announces State Community Development Funding for Frankford & Kensington

Keystone Communities Program grants totaling $122,000 will support the revitalization of commercial and mixed-use properties along the Frankford and Kensington avenue corridors.

Philadelphia, PA – August 2, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2nd District) today announced the award of Keystone Communities Program grants totaling $122,000 to two local community development corporations (CDCs).

Frankford CDC was awarded $96,977 in support of its continued revitalization of 4663 Paul Street, while New Kensington CDC was awarded $25,000 in support of its Kensington Avenue Commercial Corridor Plan.

“I am thrilled to bring these much-needed Commonwealth funds back to the 2nd Senatorial District. I know they will be put to great use,” Senator Tartaglione said. “I have worked side-by-side with the Frankford CDC and the New Kensington CDC for many years as we invest in these neighborhoods and strive to overcome the many socioeconomic challenges that impact the diverse groups of people who live and work here.”

Among its many ongoing projects, Frankford CDC is rehabilitating two formerly vacant and dilapidated commercial properties on the 4600 block of Paul Street, adjacent to the CDC’s own headquarters. The plan includes the development of two new commercial units/storefronts on the ground floor and eight affordable rental units on the second and third floors.

The effort is part of Frankford CDC’s Reimagining Margaret-Orthodox strategy for the Frankford Avenue commercial corridor and around SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center.

New Kensington CDC will use its Keystone Communities funding to develop a new Kensington Avenue Commercial Corridor Plan to guide the CDC in the purchase and redevelopment of properties that will be used to provide opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs. The effort will focus on the avenue as well as connecting corridors that link to Frankford Avenue.

Funding will help the CDC hire a consultant, engage the community, and provide incentives for stakeholder participation with a focus on streetscape, façade, and signage improvements.

Administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities Program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. The program allows communities to tailor the assistance to meet the needs of its specific revitalization effort.

Grants may be used in a variety of ways including planning activities, façade improvement programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants. Eligibility is open to units of local government; redevelopment and/or housing authorities; nonprofit organizations engaged in economic development or housing; CDCs; business, neighborhood, or downtown improvement districts; or similar organizations incorporated as authorities.

For more information about the Keystone Communities Program, visit the DCED website. Information is also available via the Frankford CDC and New Kensington CDC websites.

