State accepting applications for two vacant State Board of Agriculture positions

The Office of Oregon Governor Kate Brown is now accepting applications to fill one producer and one public member board position on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Current board members Stephanie Hallock and Tyson Raymond have both served two four-year terms and are not eligible for re-appointment.

Term lengths on open positions are as follows.

Producer position 10, 4-year term

Public Member position 5, 4-year term

In addition to new applications, previous eligible producer and public member applicants with interest forms on file with the Governor’s Executive Appointments office will be considered. Ideal candidates for producer positions will reflect the diverse nature of agriculture production in Oregon, including geographic and commodity representation. Ideal candidates for the public member position will not be actively engaged in producing agricultural commodities and be a representative of the public interest. Top candidates may be contacted for additional information during the interest form review process. Applicants must submit their applications by the close of business on September 10, 2021.

The Governor is responsible for appointing all Board of Agriculture members. The Oregon State Board of Agriculture is a 10-member board that advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture on policy issues, develops recommendations on key agricultural issues, and provides advocacy of the state’s agriculture industry in general. The board is established by Oregon Revised Statute 561.372.

Board membership requirements include:

Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Director of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting)

Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting)

Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio)

Members appointed to the board must be Oregon residents

Not more than five members appointed to the board may belong to the same political party

Meetings and compensation:

The 10-member board meets every quarter at locations throughout the state as determined by the chairperson. Compensation and travel expenses for time spent in official duties’ performance are permitted based on Oregon Revised Statute 292.495.

To apply:

You must complete an interest form and include supplemental information such as a resume, statement of interest, and a short bio. For complete steps and details, visit the State of Oregon Executive Appointments website.