7,300±-Acre Louisiana Property with Mitigation Credits to Auction with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Southern Louisiana slice of paradise (with a mitigation credit opportunity) is available for the first time since the original Louisiana Land Grants and will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Dwayne Hargroder of Hargroder Real Estate Group. Currently listed for $30M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on August 26–31 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions for the first time on such an exclusive opportunity,” stated Hargroder. “The amount of acreage offered in this package is simply unmatched, and has the potential to become anything the new owner might imagine. A mitigation credit opportunity makes this offering an incredibly lucrative one—I’ll be encouraging all of my clients to consider registering to bid before this one gets away.”

Stretching over 7,300-acres of Louisiana’s finest recreational land, this acreage features a sprawling luxury lodge and private heliport. There is no place better to hunt ducks than the 3,000-acre private marshland, and the remaining 4,000+-acres could be anything the discerning investor desires, and are currently set up as income-generating leased farmland. Set out by water from the private boat launch to fish in White Lake, just a few scenic minutes away. The stunning main lodge is ready to welcome groups of any size, with warm hardwood floors and richly paneled ceilings, complete with rustic exposed beams. Gather around the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace or roomy breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen. Watch the wide open starry skies come nightfall by the firepit between the main lodge and private heliport. With accommodations for up to 30 in the main lodge and separate bunkhouse with a second kitchen, entertaining is a breeze. Additional features include: a private heliport; a lodge with warm hardwood floors and wood ceilings with exposed barn beams; floor to ceiling natural stone fireplaces; a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar; and multiple outbuildings with enough bunks to host over 15 people—all just minutes to White Lake by boat and an hour from Lafayette.

"Something that we’ve learned over the past year while watching the market is simple: the time to sell is now," stated Joel Broussard, seller. "We’re confident in Concierge Auctions’ platform and are pleased with the ability to be able to sell our property on our timeline, something that you can’t take for granted in today’s luxury property marketplace. We’re eager to name a new buyer who will appreciate this property as much as we have. We want the next steward to continue to care for this very unique property and perhaps find new, innovative uses for it."

Easy access to Hwy 82 doesn’t impede upon the property’s privacy thanks to a long drive between the main road and the front door. Beautiful Abbeville, only 30 minutes away, pays homage to its French heritage with more than just its name: wander Magdalen Square in the picturesque downtown to enjoy the historic St. Mary Magdalen Church and spectacular shopping. Vibrant Lafayette beckons from the heart of Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole country, ripe with food, music, and culture a short drive away. Perfect your drive at any of Louisiana’s incredible golf clubs, including the 17 distinct courses within Louisiana’s Audubon Golf Trail, boasting courses designed by Arnold Palmer, David Toms, and Pete Dye. Admire paradise from new heights via the property's private heliport for easy access. Abbeville offers a municipal airport only 35 minutes away, or 60 minutes to Lafayette Municipal Airport.

Olivia Rae Farms is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

