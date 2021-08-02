Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,940 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules southern flounder plan advisory committee workshop

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 with the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

The meeting will be held by web conference. The public may join the meeting online or by phone to listen and view presentations in real-time. The workshop is open to the public, but public comment will not be accepted.

For web conference links, a workshop agenda, and other information on Draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan go to the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage.

The advisory committee provides input to the division on management options in draft Amendment 3 of the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Who: Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee
What: Workshop on Draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan
When: Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: Meeting by WebEx Click here for Links to the Workshop

 

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules southern flounder plan advisory committee workshop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.