MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules southern flounder plan advisory committee workshop

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 with the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

The meeting will be held by web conference. The public may join the meeting online or by phone to listen and view presentations in real-time. The workshop is open to the public, but public comment will not be accepted.

For web conference links, a workshop agenda, and other information on Draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan go to the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage.

The advisory committee provides input to the division on management options in draft Amendment 3 of the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.