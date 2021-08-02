Reverse Mortgages in Orlando: Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company Announces New Location
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is expanding its retail presence in Florida with a new office location in Orlando.
Located in the heart of bustling Orlando near Universal Studios and right off of I-4, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Orlando serves Orlando, Kissimmee, and all of Central Florida.
“While Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company serves all of Florida both directly and virtually, we are growing our branch offices to accommodate anyone who would like a face-to-face consultation with a licensed Reverse Mortgage loan officer about a Reverse Mortgage in Florida.” Said Brian Correa, President and licensed reverse mortgage loan officer.
Headquartered out of Tampa Bay, Florida's' Best felt Orlando was an obvious choice for office expansion. Besides being central located, the greater Orlando area is home to several million people, many of whom are retirees who can potentially benefit from a reverse mortgage in Orlando. The challenge is being able to meet with anyone in Florida who would like to discuss their situation face to face.
Mr Correa had this to say: “You can’t replace looking someone right in the eye when you are doing business, especially business as important as the equity in your home. Doing business with someone local is the number one priority of many of our borrowers. Our goal is complete statewide coverage within a one hour drive of anyone in Florida who wants to learn more about a Reverse Mortgage locally. We know reverse mortgages and the Florida market better than anyone. It’s all we do!”
A reverse mortgage (Sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 60 that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.
When asked if he had a message regarding reverse mortgages in Orlando, Mr Correa said: "If you are curious and want some answers about reverse mortgages, if you have been thinking of a reverse mortgage lately and are in Orlando or Central Florida, we want to talk to you. Call today and make an appointment to come on down and discuss your unique situation, and let Florida's Best Reverse give you the service and personal attention you deserve. And if you prefer contact-less services, no problem! Go to our website www.FloridasBestReverse.com and schedule a virtual consultation; we will always try to accommodate your needs the best we can!"
About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages, and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners 60 and up, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. The Orlando office is located at 5401 S. Kirkman Rd, Ste 310 Orlando, FL 32819 Phone: 407-809-4858; meetings by appointment only.
Jack Summers
Located in the heart of bustling Orlando near Universal Studios and right off of I-4, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Orlando serves Orlando, Kissimmee, and all of Central Florida.
“While Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company serves all of Florida both directly and virtually, we are growing our branch offices to accommodate anyone who would like a face-to-face consultation with a licensed Reverse Mortgage loan officer about a Reverse Mortgage in Florida.” Said Brian Correa, President and licensed reverse mortgage loan officer.
Headquartered out of Tampa Bay, Florida's' Best felt Orlando was an obvious choice for office expansion. Besides being central located, the greater Orlando area is home to several million people, many of whom are retirees who can potentially benefit from a reverse mortgage in Orlando. The challenge is being able to meet with anyone in Florida who would like to discuss their situation face to face.
Mr Correa had this to say: “You can’t replace looking someone right in the eye when you are doing business, especially business as important as the equity in your home. Doing business with someone local is the number one priority of many of our borrowers. Our goal is complete statewide coverage within a one hour drive of anyone in Florida who wants to learn more about a Reverse Mortgage locally. We know reverse mortgages and the Florida market better than anyone. It’s all we do!”
A reverse mortgage (Sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 60 that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.
When asked if he had a message regarding reverse mortgages in Orlando, Mr Correa said: "If you are curious and want some answers about reverse mortgages, if you have been thinking of a reverse mortgage lately and are in Orlando or Central Florida, we want to talk to you. Call today and make an appointment to come on down and discuss your unique situation, and let Florida's Best Reverse give you the service and personal attention you deserve. And if you prefer contact-less services, no problem! Go to our website www.FloridasBestReverse.com and schedule a virtual consultation; we will always try to accommodate your needs the best we can!"
About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages, and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners 60 and up, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. The Orlando office is located at 5401 S. Kirkman Rd, Ste 310 Orlando, FL 32819 Phone: 407-809-4858; meetings by appointment only.
Jack Summers
Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company
+1 4074094858
email us here