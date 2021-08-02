Banana Vital Providing the Best Potassium Replacement for a Healthy and Nutrition-Filled Lifestyle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Banana Vital is a company producing convenient, pocket-sized, shelf-stable bars full of natural potassium ensuring it is ready to eat anytime. It is a perfect, healthy, on-the-go snack that will take care of your potassium intake with its delicious flavor.
According to the physician Dr. Sidney Federmann, potassium is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of the nervous, muscular and cardiac systems and the balance of pH in the blood. Therefore, potassium is essential for life. He says that a diet rich in potassium provides several health benefits, like reduction of fluid retention, blood pressure regulation, and reduced risk of a heart attack. As potassium is also eliminated from the body through sweating, for athletes, this loss is even more intense. For this reason, there is a need for athletes to have a diet that efficiently replaces this nutrient. People whose work requires physical strength also need this mineral replacement. When it comes to potassium, bananas can be an excellent option.
As per the nutritional study research, provided by Banana Vital and carried out by Eurofins, ripe bananas are not only a source of fiber and potassium but also containing antioxidants, carbohydrates, and vitamins that add up to health benefits. The green banana, on the other hand, helps the digestion process, controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Also, according to this research, the green banana helps with weight loss because the green banana is rich in resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate not digested by the intestine that works as a fiber providing more satiety after a meal. Therefore, this study concluded that mixing green and ripe bananas offer double benefits.
Banana Vital sources the bananas used to create Banana Vital from the second-largest banana plantation in Brazil with nearly 1 million banana trees. They use the leftover peels to create an animal feed to ensure no part of the banana is wasted. Nutrition begins with nature. They combine 2 simple ingredients, yellow banana, and green banana into 1 nutritious bar that is always ripe, never bruised, and always tastes great. The nutritional profile of the bars goes beyond a basic banana providing additional vitamins and minerals, as well as prebiotics.
According to Gracienne Myers, CEO of Banana Vital, “banana is a fruit that is very present in our homes. And when we go out, many people are also accompanied by the fruit. However, inside the backpack, bananas can cause frustration. That's because the fruit can crush, in addition to dirtying clothes and school supplies. The Banana Vital bar, on the other hand, can be carried in your pocket, stored on the shelf, and is always fresh and ready for consumption". The company, which can produce 1.2 million fruit bars per month, recently launched Banana Vital Guava, which, in addition to traditional ingredients, includes guava in its formula. As it is a product also suitable for athletes, the product contains an anti-doping certificate.
Banana Vital is manufactured in Brazil at a HACCP-certified facility with one of the largest banana plantations in the country, which encompasses nearly 5,000 acres with more than a million banana trees. They believe in using only the finest ingredients and superior manufacturing practices available so consumers can have peace of mind as well as nutrition with every bite. For more information, visit their website at www.bananavital.com.
