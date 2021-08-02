Chess Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana at the 2018 World Championship. Photo: Maria Emelianova/Chess.com Chess Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana Joins Chess.com World Championship Commentary Team

Chess Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana has unparalleled insights into world chess championship matches and also on the champion Magnus Carlsen himself.

You don't really know what you're getting into until you're actually sitting down for the first game... No matter how many tournaments a top player has played, it doesn't compare to playing the match.” — Chess Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana