Hunter safety internet-completion course offered in 10 counties for August

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in 10 counties during August. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The date and times are:

Alachua

Aug. 7 (8 a.m. until complete) Gainesville

Baker

Aug. 28 (8 a.m. until complete) Macclenny and range to immediately follow in Lake City

Bradford

Aug. 26 (6 to 9 p.m.) Starke

and Aug. 28 (8 a.m. until noon) Graham

Citrus

Aug. 7 (9 a.m. until complete) Lecanto

Aug. 21 (9 a.m. until complete) Lecanto

Clay

Aug. 19 (6 to 9 p.m.) Green Cove Springs

and Aug. 21 (8 a.m. until noon) Graham

Columbia

Aug. 21 (8 a.m. until complete) Lake City

Duval

Aug. 26 (6 to 9 p.m.) and Aug. 28 (8:30 a.m. until noon) Jacksonville

Madison

Aug. 21 (1 p.m. until complete) Madison

Nassau

Aug. 7 (8 a.m. until complete) Fernandina

Suwannee

Aug. 14 (8:30 a.m. until complete) Live Oak

The specific location for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/hunting, then clicking on “Hunter Safety” or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.