Landon Wordswell & The Don Avelar Announce New LP ‘Taffy’s Son’
Watch The Music Video for New Single “I’m Working”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bicoastal Hip-Hop duo Landon Wordswell & The Don Avelar have announced the details for their upcoming studio album. The new LP, titled ‘Taffy’s Son’, will see a September 23rd independent release. In addition to announcing their next record, the group has dropped a new single and music video for the track “I’m Working”, which is preceded by earlier singles “Royalty Pt.1” & “Relief”. Fans can watch the new video for “I’m Working” at the link found here.
Discussing the music video for “I’m Working”, Wordswell & Avelar comment: “We originally wanted to jump into this video highlighting local mom/pop shops, just because we understand their importance to the community. From there, it kind of turned into a whirlwind of cool experiences. From making bagels and baked goods for the first time to thumbing through some of our favorite classic albums - all in all the experience was something else.”
'Taffy’s Son' was written and recorded during the 2020 pandemic and social/political climate, and strives to embolden the ethos of unity, cultural empowerment, and maintaining the hustle that allows all of us to thrive and create change. The new LP is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I’m Tired’, and is set for a September 23rd release.
"I'm Working" (Official Video)