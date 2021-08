COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics August 2-7, 2021

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic.

More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Monday, August 2

Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Tuesday, August 3

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Wednesday, August 4

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Kanawha County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Thursday, August 5

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hampshire County

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Capon Springs and Farms, 3818 Capon Springs Road, High View, WV 26808.

Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Kanawha County

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Life Center Church, 504 Virginia Street West, Charleston, WV 25302.

Friday, August 6

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Jefferson County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Rd., Suite 1, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Lewis County

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Lewis County High School, 205 Minutemen Drive, Weston, WV 26452.

Wood County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Gabe's, 280 Park Center Drive, Parkersburg WV 26101.

Saturday, August 7

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 8 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Kanawha County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Wood County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Back to School and Safety Fair, Grand Central Mall, 100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105.