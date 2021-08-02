Ches-Mont Carpet One Offers Room Visualizer to Help Renovation Efforts
Ches-Mont Carpet One Offers Room Visualizer to Help Renovation Efforts Creating a virtual view of homes to make rebuilding easierPOTTSTOWN, PA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home is helping homeowners bring their renovation inspiration to life with the Room Visualizer.
The Room Visualizer lets you virtually picture what your new floor or carpet will look like in your home through your computer or mobile device.
Meshing Customer Vision with Carpet One’s Vast Product Line
The Room Visualizer is easy to set up, allowing customers to pick any product from Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home’s wide range of flooring options, then match it with the room of their choice. Then, users will be able to preview how their home will look should they install the flooring in their homes.
“Using the Room Visualizer allows homeowners to see what type of flooring matches their room design, decor, and color schemes before beginning their renovation projects,” said Barry Peronteau, Owner of Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home. “The visualizer saves homeowners from making costly mistakes, buying flooring that doesn’t fit their homes. This gives them a clearer idea of what type to use and how to customize their spaces prior to renovation.
Firstly, Room Visualizer users can choose any of the flooring models at Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home, ranging from laminate to hardwood to luxury vinyl flooring, among others. Then, homeowners can photograph f the room(s) they want to visualize or use an image from the company gallery. Homeowners can then merge the pictures to see whether the flooring is a good fit for the room in question or if they should opt for something else.
Users can use the Room Visualizer tool to layout their bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms to browse products and bring their dream look to (virtual) reality. Once customers use the Room Visualizer to map out their room with their flooring of choice, they can get a free flooring estimate before getting started.
About Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home
Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home (https://www.chesmontcarpetone.com/) is a family-owned business with over 1,000 stores worldwide. Operating since 1972, staffed with experienced flooring consultants who do everything from measurement to installation. They also house a wide range of exclusive flooring brands.
Barry Petroneau
Ches-Mont Carpet One Floor & Home
+1 (484) 920-2068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook