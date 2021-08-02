ATV Crash with Injury in Dixville

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 August 2, 2021

Dixville, NH – At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, Mindy Woodward, 33, of South Grafton, MA, was operating an ATV on the Dixville Peaks Trail in Dixville. While navigating an uphill section of rock ledge, Woodward lost control of her machine and flipped over backwards. Woodward’s ATV subsequently rolled over on top of her and she sustained injuries.

Woodward’s riding companions and other riders who came upon the scene immediately rendered aid. A call to 911 was made, and a response from Colebrook Fire Department, Colebrook Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. Bystanders further assisted by transporting Woodward with their UTV from the accident scene to a waiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance that had staged at the Diamond Peaks Store in Colebrook. Woodward was then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) for treatment of her injuries.

Concluding an investigation of the crash, it appears that the technical terrain present where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV operators to always consider alternate routes to avoid risks present on challenging trails.