Lost Hiker on Mt. Chocorua

Albany, NH – On Sunday, August 1, shortly before 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had phoned 911 for help after getting lost on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Terri Riordan, 58, of Farmington, NH. A coordinate derived from her cell phone call placed her roughly 1,300 feet off of the Weetamoo Trail and a little over a mile from the trailhead. Attempts to contact her, failed and ultimately a Conservation Officer utilized a forest service road adjacent to the trail to gain access to the area and located her shortly after 7:00 p.m.

