Lost Hiker on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 2, 2021

Albany, NH – On Sunday, August 1, shortly before 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had phoned 911 for help after getting lost on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Terri Riordan, 58, of Farmington, NH. A coordinate derived from her cell phone call placed her roughly 1,300 feet off of the Weetamoo Trail and a little over a mile from the trailhead. Attempts to contact her, failed and ultimately a Conservation Officer utilized a forest service road adjacent to the trail to gain access to the area and located her shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

