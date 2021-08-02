Trailbike Crash in Hopkinton

CONTACT: Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 August 2, 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT

Hopkinton, NH – On August 1, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., 56-year-old Nicolaos Tzouratzis of Greenfield, New Hampshire, was involved in a single-person trailbike crash. While attempting to negotiate a designated trail on the Boundtree Trail system, Tzouratzis failed to stay upright and crashed his machine. A passerby came upon the victim and transported him to the trailhead located on Pine Street in Hopkinton. After evaluating his injuries, it became apparent that Tzouratzis was in need of medical attention, thus calling 911.

Hopkinton Ambulance and Hopkinton Police responded to the trailhead to evaluate the victim. Tzouratzis was transported to Concord Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to investigate the crash.

From the initial investigation, it appears that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV riders that serious injuries can occur even at low speeds. Please be safe and courteous while enjoying the many OHRV trails New Hampshire has to offer.